Assam woman found dead at home was also raped, her family tells Morigaon police

SILCHAR: A 25-year-old woman was found dead in her house in Assam’s Morigaon district on Tuesday, police said. A (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Her husband, a private security guard at a local cinema hall, told the police that she was lying half-naked on the floor and may have been raped before being killed.

Police said the woman and her month-old infant were at home when her husband left home at 8pm on Monday for his night shift. He found his wife dead when he came home on Tuesday morning.

Police said she may have been strangled.

“I have been on night shifts for the last year and I leave her at home every day. My wife told me about some unidentified men showing up in our locality and that they passed some remarks about her. But we didn’t pay much attention to it,” the husband said.

Police said the woman’s family alleged that the victim was raped before she was killed and that they are awaiting the postmortem report for confirmation of the allegation.

As news of the tragedy spread, residents of the locality staged a protest to demand that the police quickly investigate the crime and arrest the accused.

“We had noticed the movement of some unidentified men in our area. They have raped a mother and they deserve proper punishment. Police must immediately identify and arrest them,” a resident told local media.

