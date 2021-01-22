Assam: PM Modi to address 18th convocation of Tezpur University today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th convocation of Tezpur University in Assam on Friday online.
“I look forward to addressing the convocation of Tezpur University. This is a wonderful opportunity to interact with the bright youngsters from Assam and the northeast,” the PM tweeted on Thursday evening.
Tezpur University was established by an act of Parliament in 1994. The central university’s vision is to offer employment- oriented, inter-disciplinary courses to meet local and regional aspirations.
Friday’s address by the PM comes a day ahead of his visit to Assam to take part in a rally at Sivasagar where he will distribute land allotment certificates to 106,000 persons.
The visit will be the first of the several likely trips to the state by the PM in the coming weeks to campaign for the ruling BJP ahead of the assembly polls due in April-May this year.
