Assault on physically challenged attendant in Gorakhpur: Case lodged against five BRDMC doctors

others
Published on Feb 04, 2023 08:35 PM IST

Gaurav Grover, SSP, Gorakhpur, confirmed that following the complaint by the victim, the police had registered a named FIR against five junior doctors

For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

A day after the incident, the district police lodged a case against five junior doctors and initiated an inquiry into the bashing of a physically challenged attendant by junior doctors of the BRD Medical College, on Saturday.

Gaurav Grover, SSP, Gorakhpur, confirmed that following the complaint by the victim, the police had registered a named FIR against five junior doctors under section 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and initiated an inquiry.

Meanwhile, Dr Ganesh Kumar, principal, BRDMC, said that a viral video had come to his knowledge and he had constituted a three-member probe committee to inquire into the incident.

Shailja Devi, 33, a resident of a village under the Madanpur police station of district Deoria, had undergone surgery at the medical college and on Friday, her nephew, Ajay Kumar, 23, had come to see her. Afflicted by polio, Ajay is physically challenged.

A junior doctor handed over a prescription to bring a medicine from the market. Ajay asked the junior doctor to suggest an injection for quick healing of the wound. Irked over it, the junior doctor brutally beat him up, and also called a few of his colleagues to beat up Ajay.

Someone in the same ward made a video of the incident which went viral. Police reached there immediately, saved Ajay and conducted his medical examination. They later registered an FIR against junior doctors Dr Sumit Yadav, Ankit Singh Lodhi, Prahlad Singh, AP Singh and Pradeep.

Abdur Rahman

