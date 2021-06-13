At 866, J&K sees lowest daily spike in 64 days

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded its lowest daily Covid-19 infections in 64 days with 866 cases, taking the overall count to 3,06,638.

The UT had last witnessed below 900 infections was on April 9.

As many as 14 persons also succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 4,174 in the UT.

There were 601 cases and six deaths in Kashmir, while the Jammu division reported 265 infections and eight fatalities. Since Monday, the UT has mostly recorded below-20 daily fatalities.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT on Saturday was 2,153, including 1,446 from Kashmir and 707 from Jammu. The active cases dropped to 16,284 from the highest ever count of 52,848 on May 13. With total recoveries of 2,86,180, the cute rate to climbed to 93.32 %.

Officials said 46,528 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT with the total number of tests crossing 9.12 million.

Preparations for possible third wave afoot

J&K chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday chaired a meeting to oversee the preparation of an action plan for tackling a possible third wave of Covid-19 in the union territory based on the recommendations of an expert advisory committee, which is headed by professor Mohammad Sultan Khuroo.

The chief secretary complimented the efforts of the health and medical education department in combating the Covid-19 pandemic by maintaining high-level testing and vaccination rates, and ramping up Covid-dedicated medical facilities. Mehta emphasised the need for strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour in addition to vigorous vaccination drives for successful containment of the disease.