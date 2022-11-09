At Charbagh Station, plaques of Keelor brothers lie crumbling

LUCKNOW: Two plaques dedicated to Vir Chakra awardees, the Keelor brothers (Denzil and Trevor Keelor) of the Indian Air force (IAF) and heroes of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1965, have lain dilapidated and uncared for at the city’s Charbagh railway station for years now.

The plaques, meant to honour the brothers hailing from Lucknow, and situated on the left of the main entrance of the NR (North Railways) building, stand with corners and parts chipped.

Denzil Keelor and his younger brother, Trevor, were awarded the Vir Chakra in 1965 for shooting down Pakistan Air Force F-86 Sabre fighters. It was the first time that two brothers received Vir Chakras at the same time.

Even after months of waiting, senior railway officials failed to give the exact date when these plaques were mounted on the station premises. “These plaques are over 50 years old as generally these are dedicated at the same time when the person gets such an honour. But we do not have any data in our record when these were mounted,” said a senior public relations officer of Northern Railways, Charbagh Station.

Contacted a month ago, Suresh Kumar Sapra, divisional railway manager (DRM) of Northern Railways, had said that these plaques were very old and wear and tear may be due to its old nature. “The condition of the plaques is not in my notice. I will see the condition and get its maintenance done,” he added.

It was then that HT had intimated to Sapra the condition of the plaques through a WhatsApp message.