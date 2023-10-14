At Mission Shakti 4.0 launch, CM honours three trailblazing women achievers

LUCKNOW In a grand ceremony at Lok Bhavan, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath bestowed recognition upon three distinguished women achievers, symbolising the essence of truth, knowledge, and happiness, on the eve of Navratri during the launch of Mission Shakti 4.0. These exceptional women symbolise three revered qualities of Goddess Durga: Yogi (HT Photo)

The esteemed women included ISRO scientist Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, HCL chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra, and Padma Shri Hema Prabha Sotia, a renowned handloom weaver hailing from Assam. Mission Shakti, initiated in 2020 by the Uttar Pradesh government, is a special program aimed at ensuring the safety, dignity, and self-reliance of women in the state.

During the unveiling of Mission Shakti 4.0 and the felicitation of these remarkable women, the CM said, “In Indian tradition, three significant aspects of Goddess Durga, representing truth, knowledge, and happiness, are revered out of her nine forms. In today’s event, held a day before Navratri, special guests Padma Shri Hema Prabha Sotia, ISRO scientist Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, and HCL chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra were honored, symbolising these three goddess-like qualities.” He further added, “Their presence in the event epitomises women’s empowerment and underscores the belief that with persistent effort, anything is achievable.”

The felicitation ceremony, held at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow, recognised women who have made extraordinary contributions in diverse fields. CM Yogi Adityanath specifically praised ISRO scientist Ritu Karidhal Srivastava, noting her inspiring journey as a daughter of Lucknow and highlighting that her success underscores the notion that nothing is unattainable, given determination and effort.

Chief minister Yogi also acknowledged the contributions of Padma Shri Hema Prabha Sotia, who has been dedicated to bridging the cultural gap between the North and the South. Her speech in Assamese underscored the importance of transcending language barriers, while her dedication to handicrafts served as a testament to women’s empowerment. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, HCL Chairperson, was lauded for her significant contributions to the industry and her impactful social work.

On the occasion, Yogi Adityanath reported a significant increase in the recruitment of women in the Uttar Pradesh Police, with the number rising from 10,000 in 1947 to a remarkable 40,000 in 2017. This achievement is attributed to the success of Mission Shakti, which has notably reduced crimes against women, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

The CM also highlighted the extensive reach of the state government’s welfare programs, mentioning the pension facility benefiting over one crore families, with more than 31 lakh destitute women included. He also emphasised the distribution of free Ujjwala LPG connections to 1.75 crore families under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, with ongoing efforts to expedite Aadhaar linkage to ensure free cylinders are delivered before Diwali.

Additionally, he pointed out the support provided under the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana, offering financial assistance from birth to graduation and for marriage through a mass marriage scheme, which has supported over 3 lakh weddings for underprivileged daughters. The involvement of women’s self-help groups in managing government ration shops, resolving disputes, and improving the distribution of nutritional food, provided by the Child Development Department through the successful implementation of the take-home ration facility, was commended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The event was graced by the presence of women welfare and child development minister Baby Rani Maurya, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, and several other dignitaries.

