At National Book Fair, literary luminaries hail satire, say it brings social change with smile

LUCKNOW Renowned writer and poet Ashok Chakradhar took centre stage at the National Book Fair in Lucknow on Thursday as a Nukatchini program was organised by the Uttar Pradesh Vyang Sabha, a branch formed under the aegis of the Uttar Pradesh Sahitya Sabha. At the event, notable personalities from the literary world came together on Thursday to extol the legacy of satirical giants Harishankar Parsai and Sharad Joshi. Ashok Chakradhar at the National Book Fair. (HT Photo)

Ashok Chakradhar, chief guest at the event, underlined the duty of satirists to uphold the rich tradition set by Parsai and Joshi. In his words, “Satirists carry the torch of Harishankar Parsai and Sharad Joshi’s high-class satire. Satire is not merely a genre but a versatile tool. It can be found in every literary form, and we must celebrate the works of writers like Parsai, who brought a new dimension to the art of satire.” Chakradhar, an accomplished satirist himself, delighted the audience with recitations of his own satirical poems.

Mukul Mahan and Pankaj Prasun, the program’s conductors, orchestrated a captivating session where five satirists presented their witty compositions. Alankar Rastogi read his piece titled “Vichlan Ka Nidaan” (The Diagnosis of Discontent).

Indrajit Kaur playfully poked fun at city residents who, he quipped, might neglect themselves but ensure that their dustbins remain immaculate. Poet Pankaj Prasun, in his distinctive style, said, “I am going towards the peak, come my friend, pull my leg. You know that there is loneliness at the top, and you cannot leave me alone.”

KK Asthana, another talented satirist, received a warm reception from the audience for his satirical piece. Presiding over the program, Anoop Srivastava, a senior satirist himself, humorously said, “Where there was my home, there was a path, and where there was a path, there was my home. Therefore, I have removed the home from my path and have made the path my home,” drawing chuckles and nods of agreement from the gathered literary enthusiasts.

Sarvesh Asthana, the president of the Uttar Pradesh Sahitya Sabha, in his closing remarks, underscored the unique power of satire. He said, “Satire brings laughter to the face while also touching the heart. It is a force that instigates change with a smile, a treasure trove of wisdom hidden behind humour.”

The Nukatchini program not only paid homage to the stalwarts of satire but also reaffirmed the enduring relevance of this art form in contemporary literature.

