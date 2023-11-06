At Prayagraj police stations cybercrime help desks now active to help online fraud victims

Cybercrime help desks at each police station in the district are now actively helping cyber fraud victims. For this, 200 policemen manning these help desks have been thoroughly trained by the experts. Other police stations across the city now have cyber helpdesks where officers assist victims of cyber fraud. The victims of online fraudsters can now directly approach the help desks at police stations instead of approaching cyber cells or Cyber Police Station. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

In one such case, Jhunsi police recently helped a fraud victim in getting his defrauded cash back into his bank account.

A resident Ashutosh Kumar was duped of cash ₹69500 after being lured on the pretext of an online gaming app. He approached the cyber help desk at Jhunsi police station where he got his lost cash back into his account with the help of cops.

In another case, Vivek Kumar also received his lost cash of ₹15000 with the help of the cyber help desk at Jhunsi police station. The fraudsters had transferred the cash from Vivek’s bank account.

Additionally, the cyber help desk at Jhunsi police station froze the accounts of two fraudsters and returned the money to two young individuals’ bank accounts.

It is worth mentioning that the cyber cell of Prayagraj police and a Cyber Police Station at the IG Range office are already functional in Prayagraj.

On instructions of the senior police officials, 200 policemen have been provided training to dispose of complaints of cyber fraud. They are also being taught about different modes of cyber fraud and the modus operandi of cybercriminals. The cyber experts gave them online training and took mock tests for better results and functioning.

After receiving training, five cops have been posted at cyber help desks at each police station in the district.

Police commissioner Ramit Sharma said the possibility of getting the duped cash is higher when victims immediately report it to cops. Victims of cyber fraud should immediately call on helpline number 1930 to register complaints and then approach the cyber help desk.

