 At Vijay Sankalp Rally, Khattar appeals to voters to ensure win for BJP - Hindustan Times
At Vijay Sankalp Rally, Khattar appeals to voters to ensure win for BJP

ByAbhishek Behl
Apr 27, 2024 06:18 AM IST

The rally being held at Bhim Nagar on Friday evening, in support of the party’s candidate Rao Inderjit Singh, had to be cut short due to the sudden rain, which forced the crowd to take shelter or leave the venue

Gurugram: Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday appealed to the people to turn out in large numbers and vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) nominee and sitting Gurugram member of parliament Rao Inderjit Singh to ensure a massive win for the BJP.

Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP candidate from Gurugram parliamentary constituency Rao Inderjit Singh and others during the Vijay Sankalp rally at Bhim Nagar in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)
Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP candidate from Gurugram parliamentary constituency Rao Inderjit Singh and others during the Vijay Sankalp rally at Bhim Nagar in Gurugram on Friday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Khattar was addressing the Vijay Sankalp Rally in Gurugram on Friday.

Referring to the sudden downpour, the former Haryana CM said, “This rain is a blessing for the party’s candidate and it indicates a major win for the BJP. I will try to come again to the city before the elections are held.” He added that party workers should reach out to every voter and ensure a large win for the BJP.

Gurugram goes to polls on May 25, in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The rally being held at Bhim Nagar on Friday evening, in support of the party's candidate Rao Inderjit Singh, had to be cut short due to the sudden rain, which forced the crowd to take shelter or leave the venue.

Earlier, a large number of BJP workers and functionaries had gathered at the Ramleela Ground in Bhim Nagar to participate in the Vijay Sankalp rally.

BJP’s candidate Rao Inderjit Singh also cut short his speech and asked party workers and the people present at the meeting to turn out in large numbers and vote on May 25 and ensure that every vote counts.

“We are seeking votes based on the development and growth that has happened in the last 10 years in the district,” he said.

Several party leaders including MLA Sudhir Singla, district president Kamal Yadav and state vice president GL Sharma urged party workers to not get complacent on May 25 and asked them to reach out to each and every worker on election day.

    Abhishek Behl

    Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

News / Cities / Other Cities / At Vijay Sankalp Rally, Khattar appeals to voters to ensure win for BJP
