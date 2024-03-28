Atiq’s henchman nabbed with crude bombs

In a major breakthrough, the Khuldabad police on Wednesday night arrested a henchman of slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed. Balli Pandit (File)

The criminal identified as Sudhanshu Tripathi aka Balli Pandit was found carrying ten crude bombs, a country made firearm and two live ammunition in Chakia area with the intention of committing some heinous crime, police said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Balli, a resident of Newa locality in Dhumanganj, has past criminal record and became close to Atiq following his rivalry with BSP MLA Raju Pal who was killed in 2005. Balli is being questioned further as he may have some information regarding the whereabouts of Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen and other accused involved in murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, police said.

SHO of Khuldabad police station Surendra Kumar Verma said police raided a lane in Chakia area following tip off about a suspect. The police team surrounded the lane and nabbed the suspect who was identified as Atiq’s aide Balli Pandit.

Ten crude bombs were found in a bag which Balli was carrying. Balli has 15 criminal cases lodged against him at Dhumanganj, Colonelganj and Khuldabad police stations and majority of the cases are of murder, kidnapping, attempt to murder and extortion, SHO added.

Police officials said Pandit is a hardcore criminal, and he was in regular contact with Atiq’s wife Shaista Parveen after Atiq went to jail. He used to extort money from people on the instructions of Shaista. A video of Shaista has surfaced on social media in which she was seen with Balli Pandit, Sabir and other Atiq’s aides.

Balli committed first crime in 2002. His father was a deputy SP in CBI and had a scuffle with history sheeter Raju Pal who lived in the same area. Raju Pal pushed Balli’s father from his bike resulting in injuries to him after which Balli hurled crude bombs on Raju Pal as a revenge, but he escaped unhurt. In retaliation, Raju Pal torched the house of Balli Pandit.

Atiq Ahmed then gave shelter to Balli and in 2005, he fired multiple shots on Raju Pal ‘s vehicle. However, he again managed to save himself. The incident took place just 15 days before Raju Pal was killed in a shootout.

Balli since then started working for Atiq gang.