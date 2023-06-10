Home / Cities / Others / Atiq’s sons to be questioned in extortion case

Atiq’s sons to be questioned in extortion case

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jun 10, 2023 05:24 PM IST

Mohd Muslim, once a trusted associate of Atiq, lodged the FIR on April 26, at the Khuldabad police station, against Umar, Ali and their associates Asaad Kalia, Ehtesham, Karim, Ajay and Mohd Nusrat

The Khuldabad police of Prayagraj will soon question slain mafioso Atiq Ahmed’s eldest son, Umar, in connection with an abduction and extortion case lodged against him on a complaint by a builder.

Mafioso Atiq Ahmed (HT File Photo)
Mafioso Atiq Ahmed (HT File Photo)

The builder, Mohd Muslim, who was once a trusted associate of Atiq, lodged the FIR on April 26, at the Khuldabad police station, against Umar, Ali and their associates Asaad Kalia, Ehtesham, Karim, Ajay and Mohd Nusrat.

Muslim claimed that he started a real estate and construction business in 2006. Since then, Atiq, his younger brother, Ashraf and their henchmen started threatening him, trying to extort money. They were pressuring him to transfer his properties in Devghat and Jhalwa in the name of Ali and Umar.

He said that in 2020, Asad, Ali, Umar and others waylaid him in Chakia area. They took him to Atiq’s office and held him hostage where he was assaulted. He was forced to give 1.20 crore.

Umar is currently lodged in Lucknow Jail. Besides Umar, the statement of Umar’s younger brother, Ali, lodged in Naini Central Jail, will also be taken. Further action will be taken after investigations and recording the statements of all accused in the case, police officials said.

The eldest son of slain mafioso was also wanted by CBI in connection with abduction and assault on realtor Mohit Jaiswal. Umar surrendered before the CBI court last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prayagraj
prayagraj
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out