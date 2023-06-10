Atiq’s sons to be questioned in extortion case

The Khuldabad police of Prayagraj will soon question slain mafioso Atiq Ahmed’s eldest son, Umar, in connection with an abduction and extortion case lodged against him on a complaint by a builder. Mafioso Atiq Ahmed (HT File Photo)

The builder, Mohd Muslim, who was once a trusted associate of Atiq, lodged the FIR on April 26, at the Khuldabad police station, against Umar, Ali and their associates Asaad Kalia, Ehtesham, Karim, Ajay and Mohd Nusrat.

Muslim claimed that he started a real estate and construction business in 2006. Since then, Atiq, his younger brother, Ashraf and their henchmen started threatening him, trying to extort money. They were pressuring him to transfer his properties in Devghat and Jhalwa in the name of Ali and Umar.

He said that in 2020, Asad, Ali, Umar and others waylaid him in Chakia area. They took him to Atiq’s office and held him hostage where he was assaulted. He was forced to give ₹1.20 crore.

Umar is currently lodged in Lucknow Jail. Besides Umar, the statement of Umar’s younger brother, Ali, lodged in Naini Central Jail, will also be taken. Further action will be taken after investigations and recording the statements of all accused in the case, police officials said.

The eldest son of slain mafioso was also wanted by CBI in connection with abduction and assault on realtor Mohit Jaiswal. Umar surrendered before the CBI court last year.

