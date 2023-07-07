U.P. ATS arrests self-radicalised youth for spreading ISIS ideology

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested self-radicalised youth, identified as Mohammad Tariq, of Gorakhpur on charges of spreading ISIS ideology on various social media platforms. Tariq was arrested on July 6 after several rounds of interrogation at its office in the state capital. The accused has been identified as Mohammad Tariq of Gorakhpur. (Representational photo)

According to the U.P. ATS, the Gujarat ATS informed them about Mohammad Tariq spreading ISIS ideology on various social media platforms. Acting on the information, the U.P. ATS started tracking Tariq and gathered all information about his activities on various social media platforms.

Later, the ATS summoned Tariq to its office in the state capital by sending a notice for interrogation. During interrogation, Tariq accepted that he was propagating ISIS ideology and alluring youths on social media to associate with him. Thereafter, the ATS arrested Tariq on July 6 and will present him before the court to seek police custody remand.

Separately, on Friday, the court granted the ATS a 14-day custody remand of two other radicals -- including Saddam (Al Qaeda) and Rizwan (Hijbul Mujahideen) -- and a 10-day custody remand of Muneer (PFI). All three were arrested by the U.P. ATS recently on several charges, including propagating ISIS ideology.

