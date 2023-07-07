Home / Cities / Others / U.P. ATS arrests self-radicalised youth for spreading ISIS ideology

U.P. ATS arrests self-radicalised youth for spreading ISIS ideology

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 07, 2023 08:49 PM IST

According to the U.P. ATS, the Gujarat ATS informed them about Mohammad Tariq spreading ISIS ideology on various social media platforms.

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested self-radicalised youth, identified as Mohammad Tariq, of Gorakhpur on charges of spreading ISIS ideology on various social media platforms. Tariq was arrested on July 6 after several rounds of interrogation at its office in the state capital.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Tariq of Gorakhpur. (Representational photo)
The accused has been identified as Mohammad Tariq of Gorakhpur. (Representational photo)

According to the U.P. ATS, the Gujarat ATS informed them about Mohammad Tariq spreading ISIS ideology on various social media platforms. Acting on the information, the U.P. ATS started tracking Tariq and gathered all information about his activities on various social media platforms.

Later, the ATS summoned Tariq to its office in the state capital by sending a notice for interrogation. During interrogation, Tariq accepted that he was propagating ISIS ideology and alluring youths on social media to associate with him. Thereafter, the ATS arrested Tariq on July 6 and will present him before the court to seek police custody remand.

Separately, on Friday, the court granted the ATS a 14-day custody remand of two other radicals -- including Saddam (Al Qaeda) and Rizwan (Hijbul Mujahideen) -- and a 10-day custody remand of Muneer (PFI). All three were arrested by the U.P. ATS recently on several charges, including propagating ISIS ideology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out