AU fee hike protest: Students take out procession, take to the roads

A protest against the recent decision of fee hike by Allahabad University administration was held in and around the Arts faculty of the Allahabad University on Saturday night. A large number of protesting students came out on the road after switching on the flashlight of their mobile phones and took out a protest march.

They also entered the campus and organised a symbolic Trayodashi ceremony (13th day rituals after the death of an individual) of vice-chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava on the portico of the AU V-C’s office. Some students were also served food as a symbol of community meal offered as part of the ceremony.

The procession started from the AU Union hall where they first held a tribute-paying ceremony for the V-C. They then marched towards the main gate of AU’s Arts faculty campus and arrived at the V-C’s office. While entering the campus, they did not face any resistance from security personnel of AU administration.

“The decision of the AU administration is against the student fraternity and now the V-C and university administration should understand that the movement will not subside unless the decision to hike the fee is taken back,” said Ajay Yadav, the student leader leading the protest.

Last week, a similar torch light procession was taken out around AU campus and was even shared by AICC general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her FB page.