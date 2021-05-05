AU to promote UG second, third year students sans exam

Covid-19 Impact

Allahabad University (AU) has decided that students of second year of undergraduate courses and intermediate semester of postgraduate and professional courses will be promoted to the higher classes or semester.

The varsity has also decided that the students of the third year of undergraduate courses will also be promoted, and mark sheets will be awarded to them on the basis of their performance in the previous class.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the examination committee chaired by the vice-chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava held in the online mode on Tuesday, said AU officials.

It has been decided in the meeting that for the students of undergraduate first year courses and postgraduate or professional final semester, the examinations will be held in the July - August 2021 depending on the then prevailing pandemic situation, said AU PRO Jaya Kapoor.

The examination committee also resolved that for the purpose of the implementation of the reservation policy in the combined research entrance test (CRET)-2020 admissions, the individual departments of the University would to be treated as separate units as vacancies will be calculated under faculty members of a particular subject, the PRO added.

For the purpose of application of reservation in constituent colleges, the colleges are to be treated as separate units and like university, seats for research admissions would be calculated college-wise/department-wise in order to be in conformity with the policy being adopted, she added.

After announcing its decision to keep the Allahabad University (AU) campus and its constituent colleges closed till April 30, the varsity administration had recently decided to open the campus only from July 5. The authorities had preponed the summer vacations by 10 days. The summer vacations of AU have now begun from May 4 instead of May 15 and would end on July 5.

Earlier this month, owing to the present Covid-19 pandemic and many of the teaching and non-teaching staff members getting infected with the coronavirus, the varsity administration had decided to close the main campus and that of the constituent colleges till April 20. Later, when the corona positive cases continued to rise in the city and more staff members were infected, AU authorities extended the duration of closure of AU till April 30.

The varsity authorities had begun its annual exams for undergraduate and postgraduate courses from April 3 through online mode. After few days, when the campus of AU and its constituent colleges was closed till April 20, the exams were postponed. Later, the controller of examination had said that the exams would be held from April 30, but soon that was also withdrawn owing to the pandemic.