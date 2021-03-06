Average positivity rate in Pune up from 5.8% in Jan to 15% in March
PUNE The rate of infection of Covid-19 in the district has been rising, evident from the positivity rate.
This has forced the administration to restrict movement and also reintroduce micro-containment zones.
Officials believe that rising cases in the district is because of the careless behaviour of citizens, which has led to such a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases.
The average positivity rate for the last week of January in the district was 5.8%. This has now gone up to 15%. Apart from the city, a large number of cases are being reported from PCMC too. On Friday, PCMC conducted 3,118 tests and reported 602 new cases - which is a 19.30% positivity rate for the day.
The positivity rate is the number of new cases reported for every 100 samples tested.
To keep a check on the rising cases the district administration introduced a night curfew in Pune. The municipal corporation, which declared no containment zones in the city on January 1, 2021, has now demarcated 40 micro-containment zones, of which 19 are specific buildings and 21 are housing societies. The most number of cases currently are being reported from Hadapsar, Bibwewadi, Aundh and Kothrud.
On Friday, when the city reported 830 new Covid-19 cases, the civic body traced 15,705 contacts of earlier positives, of which 3,124 were high-risk contacts and 12,581, low-risk contacts.
To tackle the rising positives the civic body is reopening Covid care and swab centres, which were earlier shut. Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agarwal said, “We will restart the Covid care centres at Rakshak nagar with 200 beds, and Dalvi hospital with 50 beds, including ICU beds, as cases are rising. Also, we will be reopening three swab collection centres to increase testing.”
