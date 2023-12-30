Ayodhya braves cold, fog to give warm welcome to PM

Braving cold and fog, the people of Ayodhya gave a rousing reception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived here on Saturday to inaugurate a slew of projects and held a roadshow. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during road show at Rampath in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India on Saturday December 30, 2023. (Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)

The temple town, especially the main vantage point at Tulsi Udyan on Ram Path, resonated with chants of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Modi-Modi” as locals assembled on both sides of the 13-km Ram Path for a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

As the Prime Minister reached Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham, governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed him at the airstrip.

Thereafter, Modi left the airport for the roadshow.

As his convoy entered Ayodhya Dham (old Ayodhya town), he waved at those waiting on both sides of the road. The crowd responded by showering rose petals on the Prime Minister.

As the temple town resonated with slogans, even children joined in during the journey from Dharmapath to Rampath to reach the Ayodhya Dham Railway Station.

Winning the hearts of the entire Ayodhya populace with a radiant smile during the road show, Modi greeted the children too.

Acknowledging the unprecedented welcome in Ramnagari, Modi bowed his head and greeted the people.

The grand welcome was accorded to him about three weeks before the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla at the Ram temple on January 22.

The convoy moved at about 10 km per hour and Special Protection Group (SPG) personnel ran alongside the PM’s vehicle.

At the Hanuman Garhi tri-crossing, Naga sadhus of the historic Hanuman Garhi temple too showered rose petals.

As PM Modi turned towards the Ayodhya Dham Railway Station from here, an image of Lord Ganesh made of flowers drew his attention.

He inaugurated the Ayodhya Dham railway station and took a round of its main building.

Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present on the occasion.

Thereafter, the PM’s convoy returned to the airport taking the same route.

On the way back, PM halted at the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk where sadhus again welcomed him by showering rose petals.

FOLK ARTISTES WELCOME PM

During PM Modi’s roadshow, around 50 stages were set up where 1400 artistes performed folk dances.

Five stages were also set up at Gate No. 3 of the airport, and between the airport and Saket Petrol Pump. Along the Dharma Path, the artistes presented their performances on 26 stages. Captivating everyone, the programme featured conch blowing and playing of drums. Khajan Singh and Mahipal, along with their team, made an impression with their performance of ‘Bam Rasiya’. Mathura’s popular ‘Mayur’ dance also added charm to the occasion. Several renowned local artistes from Ayodhya presented their performances. ‘Awadhi’, ‘Vantangiya’ and ‘Faruwahi’, ‘Bean-Bansuri’ dance of Palwal (Haryana) and ‘Chakri’ dance of Rajasthan mesmerised the people in Ayodhya.

Additionally, a massive stage was set up at Lata Chowk where flowers were showered on Modi’s convoy.

CM Adityanath briefed the PM about the Lata crossing during his visit there.

Thereafter, the PM’s convoy reached Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham. After inaugurating the airport, he took a round of the main terminal building.

Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was also present.