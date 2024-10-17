Ayodhya gang rape victim records her statement

In the Ayodhya gang rape case, the victim recorded her statement before special judge POSCO Act Nirupama Vikram on Wednesday. The victim’s counsel, Kripal Chand Khare, argued against the main accused, Moeed Khan, in the presence of Khan’s counsel, advocate Saeed Khan. For Representation Only (File)

Following the instructions of the high court, the special POSCO court in Faizabad will hear the case on a day-to-day basis. Counsel Khare stated that arguments with co-accused Raju would take place on Thursday.

During the hearing held last Thursday, the court framed charges against SP leader Moeed Khan and his servant, Raju. The investigator has received a 25-day remand from the court in connection with the incident.

Both accused, Moeed Khan and Raju, were brought from Ayodhya Jail and produced before the court under strict security measures.