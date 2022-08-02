Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Military band concert mesmerises audience on Yamuna banks in Prayagraj
A Military band concert was organised at Saraswati Ghat on the banks of Yamuna on Tuesday. The event was the part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated to mark 75 years of India’s independence.
It was held under the aegis of headquarters, Purva UP and MP sub-area of the Indian army with coordination of the Ordnance Depot Fort, Prayagraj.
The concert was graced by Brig MS Sidhu, station commander, Allahabad Station as the chief guest on the occasion. Bands from 39 Gorkha Rifles Training Centre, Varanasi and Dogra Regimental Centre, Faizabad performed on the occasion.
Enthralling the audience, the military brass band began with Indian national song ‘Vande Matram’. This was followed by a number of patriotic tunes which not only captivated the attention of the audience but filled the air with patriotic fervour.
Saraswati Ghat reverberated to the melodious tunes played flawlessly by the army musicians.
Subedar Major JR Sharma, Subedar TB Thapa and Subedar Moti Lal conducted the musicians, leaving the audience spellbound.
The performance included inspiring tunes like ‘Jai Ho’, ‘Taqat Vatan Ki Hamse Hai’ and ‘Kesari’ to name a few.
The event was witnessed by serving and retired military personnel and their family members, civilian dignitaries, NCC cadets and children from various schools. The band concert motivated children and was well appreciated by all present. Emotions and nostalgia ran high as the event culminated with playing of the Nation Anthem, informed Group Captain Samir Gangkhedkar, PRO (Defence), Prayagraj.
Ludhiana | Meharban area murder cracked: accused came from Bihar to kill labourer; 2 held
Police claimed to have cracked the murder case of a 32-year-old labourer in Meharban area with the arrest of two persons. Three of their aides are on the run. The victim, Ibrahim, was alone at his rented accommodation on July 26 when the accused struck there and strangled him with a piece of cloth. His roommates had discovered the body after they returned from work in the evening.
Ludhiana | PAU students ‘pull rickshaw’ to protest unemployment
A day after distributing pamphlets that highlighted the vacancies for the different posts in the agriculture department, students of Punjab Agricultural University, on Tuesday, pulled rickshaws, continuing their protest against the state government. As per the protesting students, 410 posts of agriculture development officer, 350 posts of agriculture sub-inspector, 125 posts of horticulture development officer, 129 posts of soil conservation officer and 56 posts of market secretary are currently vacant.
Govt coffers open for promoting sportspersons: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the state government has kept its coffers open for the development of sports and promotion of sportspersons. “Approval has been given for appointment of medal winners in the Olympics, the Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games as gazetted officers in the state government services,” he said. The CM further said the state government will give big prize money to medal winners in international sports events.
Man held at Delhi airport while trying to smuggle out foreign currency
An Indian man was nabbed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) by the Central Industrial Security Force while trying to smuggle out foreign currency valued at ₹15.5 lakh by concealing it in spice boxes and between papad packets, officials said. CISF said the incident was reported around 5am Tuesday, when the passenger, who was bound for Bangkok by a Vistara flight was singled out for thorough checking, based on his suspicious behaviour.
Swine flu cases spiked in July; don’t panic, say doctors
Swine flu cases across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region witnessed an upward trend in July. Mumbai reported 105 H1N1 cases last month against 21 in July 2021, data from the public health department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows. July's figures have also by a long shot surpassed those in the entire last two years – 64 in 2021 and 44 in 2020. Thane city recorded 117 cases while Navi Mumbai saw 16 cases in July.
