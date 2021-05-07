Back-to-back semster exams put SPPU students under pressure

PUNE Students affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are worried, as they are going to appear for two semester exams, back-to-back. Currently, the first semester exams of SPPU are going on, while the second semester exams are likely to start from next month.

Also, colleges and university departments are continuing their online lectures for students, all creating a burden on students this year.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic we are already delayed for this academic year. Now once this semester exams get over, from May 15 onwards forms for the second-semester exams will start. The next semester exams will hopefully start from mid-June and will go on till August,” said Mahesh Kakade, SPPU examination and evaluation department head.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, said, “This year has been tough not only for students, but also for teachers and college administration. Covering the syllabus for both semesters was tough, but most of the colleges have covered it well. It would have been better if both the semesters’ exams were held together.”

Kapil Awate a first-year Science student said, “We just now finished the first semester exams and within a month we have to prepare for the next semester exams. All are tense due to Covid and most of the students don’t even have proper study material. The second semester exams should be held taken after two months.”