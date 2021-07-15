Bail for four students arrested in connection with blast outside Israel embassy

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to four students from Ladakh arrested in connection with a blast outside the Israel embassy in the city in January this year, saying that there is no evidence to suggest that any of the accused were posting objectionable material against India.

The four students — Nazir Hussain (26), Zulfikar Ali Wazir (25), Aiaz Hussain (28) and Muzammil Hussain (25) — were arrested from Kargil last month in connection with the minor IED blast in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi on January 29. There were no casualties.

Some cars were damaged in the explosion that took place about 150 metres away from the embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police arrested four persons from Kargil in connection with the conspiracy to plan and execute terror activities in the national capital, the police had said in a statement on June 24, adding that all of them are residents of Thang village in Ladakh.

Chief metropolitan magistrate Dr Pankaj Sharma said that nothing incriminating has been put forth by the investigating officer that could suggest that the accused have links with any terrorist organisation or that they are a threat to society.

The court said that the antecedents of all the accused persons are “blemish-free”.

“Apparently, accused persons rendered co-operation in the investigation by surrendering all their electronic gadgets. IO is in possession of all the electronic devices and its analysis would take a long time. Accordingly, considering the age, antecedents and the fact that all the accused persons are students having roots in the society and fix place of abode…,” the court said in its order.

The judge granted bail to the four on a bail bond of ₹50,000 and asked them to report to the IO on the second and fourth Saturday till the time the charge sheet is not filed or for six months, whichever is later. The court also asked the accused to surrender their passports and not leave the country without its permission.