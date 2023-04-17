Four cases against him, Lavlesh was associated with Bajrang Dal

Lavlesh Tiwari, one of the three assailants who killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf in police custody in Prayagraj, is from Banda’s Kotwali area. He was associated with the Bajrang Dal but quit the organisation four years ago, said his family members. Lavlesh is third among the four sons of Yagya Tiwari. He went to Lucknow’s JNPG college to pursue his graduation but dropped out in the first year. (Sourced)

With four criminal cases against him, Tiwari last went to jail for slapping a girl on the road.

His father Yagya Tiwari said he learnt about the incident through television. “I do not know anything about him, nor do we care. He does not live with us. He used to come once a week to take bath and left without speaking to anyone,” he said.

His father said, “The entire mohalla can vouch that I have not spoken to him in years since he slapped a girl. That case is still going on. He had gone to jail and got bail nearly a year ago.”

His brother Ved Tiwari confirmed Lavlesh’s association with Bajrang Dal, which he left four years ago. According to Lavlesh’s social media profile he was Zila Sah Suraksha Pramukh of Bajrang Dal.

“He is an alcoholic. Last time he came was a week ago,” he said.

