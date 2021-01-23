Baltana woman hurt in accident with SUV gets 6.6-lakh relief

A 30-year-old woman, who suffered injuries in a road accident in 2017, has been awarded ₹6.61 lakh as compensation by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Panchkula.

The victim, Vandana Rani of Baltana, had filed a compensation claim against the driver of the SUV that hit her scooter, Gurpreet Singh of Dera Bassi, SUV’s owner Kaushalya Dhiman of Manimajra and insurer Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, New Delhi.

A chartered accountant by profession, Vandana had informed the tribunal that the SUV hit her TVS Scooty while she was commuting to Yavnika Park, Sector 5, Panchkula, in November 2017.

She alleged that the SUV was being driven at a high speed, rashly and negligently when it hit her scooter. Due to injuries, she remained admitted at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, for 15 days and spent ₹7.5 lakh on treatment.

The SUV driver and owner denied the allegations and said a false case was registered.

After hearing the arguments, the tribunal partly allowed the petition and awarded ₹6.61 lakh as compensation with interest at the rate of 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petition till its realisation.

The insurer, along with the owner and driver of the vehicle, will jointly and severally pay the compensation.