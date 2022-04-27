Baltana youth rapes five-year-old girl left in his care, arrested
The Baltana police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for raping a five-year-old girl, left in his care by her mother on April 9.
In her statement to the police, the child’s mother said she worked as a domestic help and lived on rent in Baltana. On April 9, as her husband, a daily wager, left for Ludhiana in connection with some work, she left her daughter in the care of their relative, who also lived in Baltana.
When she returned from work around 3.30 pm, her daughter started crying and revealed that their relative sexually assaulted her.
After the child’s medical examination, the police booked the absconding accused under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, and arrested him on Tuesday. He was produced in a local court that sent him to two-day police remand.
E-rickshaw driver held for sexually assaulting 5-year-old girl
A 30-year-old e-rickshaw driver was arrested for sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl after luring her with a joy ride in Colony Number 4 on Monday.
Police said the accused, Raj Soni, a resident of Colony Number 4, took the girl for a ride on his e-rickshaw and sexually assaulted her. On being dropped back home, the child narrated the incident to her aunt, her guardian, who approached the police.
Following her complaint, police booked the accused under Sections 376 (persons committing offence of rape on a woman under 16 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Industrial Area police station.
The accused was arrested and found to be under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime, police said. He was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to Model Jail, Sector 51, in judicial custody.
Road accidents claim two lives in Panchkula
Speeding vehicles claimed two lives in Panchkula in the past 24 hours. In the first case, a teenaged diploma student was killed after The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17 fell out of a speeding private bus in Golpura, Panchkula, on Monday. The victim, Nikhil Agarwal, 17, hailed from Ambala Cantt and was pursuing a diploma in computer science at Swami Devi Dyal College, Golpura. On Monday, he boarded a private bus around 1.15 pm to return home.
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 32, highest in 53 days
Amid fears of a fourth Covid wave, the tricity on Tuesday logged 32 fresh cases, a 113% spike from the 15 cases the day before. Tuesday's case tally was also the highest since March 4, when 36 infections had surfaced. The latest case count comprised 15 cases from Chandigarh, 12 from Mohali and five from Panchkula. Both Chandigarh and Mohali had last clocked daily cases in double digits only on March 11 and March 5, respectively.
Colony No. 4 demolition: Chandigarh admn allows residents 7 days to present papers for flat allotment
Readying to carry out the demolition of Colony Number 4, the UT administration on Tuesday allowed eligible residents seven days to submit their relevant documents for alternative housing. On Tuesday, the Chandigarh Housing Board, after a computerised draw, also allotted flats to seven colony residents, who had valid documents and were found eligible for flat allotment under the Chandigarh Small Flat Scheme 2006.
Four months after MC polls, Chandigarh mayor yet to form sub-panels
Four months after the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation elections in December 2021, the politically split House has yet to constitute the key sub-committees. While the finance and contract committee (F&CC) has the authority to approve projects up to ₹50 lakh, the 12 sub-panels have the power to sanction works costing ₹10 lakh to ₹15 lakh. In cases involving financial implication beyond these limits or requiring policy decisions, the matter is referred to MC's general House meeting.
Ludhiana mishap: NRI, four others killed as SUV plunges into canal
Five men, including a Canada-based non-resident Indian, were killed as their speeding SUV plunged into a canal near Jagera bridge at Malaud in Ludhiana district late on Monday night. One of the occupants had a narrow escape and has been hospitalised, said police. The victims have been identified as NRI Jatinder Singh, 49; his brother-in-law Kuldeep Singh, 42; and their friends Jagtar Singh, 52; Jagdeep Singh, 25; and Jagdeep Singh Jagga, 45.
