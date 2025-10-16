Banda agri varsity 11th Convocation: Women’s participation in agriculture imperative, says UP Guv

“Where there is a woman, there is creation. Women create and nurture the universe. Participation of women students in agricultural education is increasing. Women students should be promoted in agricultural education and research. Women’s participation in the agricultural sector is important, this contribution should also be in education and research”, said UP governor Anadiben Patel, while chairing the 11th Convocation of the Agriculture and Technology University, Banda, on Thursday. UP governor Anandiben Patel (HT File Photo)

On this occasion, 19 students including seven women were awarded gold and silver medals while 350 students of BSc, MSc and PhD were conferred with degrees in the field of Agriculture Faculty, Horticulture, Forestry, Community Science Faculty. Ansh Saxena was awarded the Chancellor’s Gold Medal in Horticulture Faculty. Saban was awarded the Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal, Deepak was awarded the silver medal, Akanksha Chauhan was awarded the bronze medal. On the other hand, Alok Sahu was awarded the Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal, Soumya Pandey was awarded the silver medal, Srijan Yadav was awarded the bronze medal in agriculture faculty. In the Forestry Faculty, Abhilash Yadav was awarded the Vice Chancellor’s Gold Medal, Sudhir Prajapati was awarded the silver medal and Ritik Roshan was awarded the bronze medal.

During her address, the governor announced that from the upcoming session, this university is going to start a veterinary course. She also informed that work is being done by the university to become self-reliant in groundnut, mustard, linseed, oilseeds under the pulses and oilseeds mission.

Earlier, vice-chancellor prof SVS Raju welcomed the guests and dignitaries.

The chief guest of the event, director, Pusa Agriculture Research Centre, New Delhi, Chirupamalli Nivas Rao, said that keeping in view the rapid climate change, farmers need to produce crops through climate-friendly agriculture, because most farmers depend on rain for agriculture. “There is a need to increase soil carbon, soil testing is necessary for crop production. Micro irrigation should be adopted in Bundelkhand. There is a need to work in the field of solar energy”.

