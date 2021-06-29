Bankatwa is Bihar’s 1st block where everyone above 18 has got 1st vaccine dose

East Champaran’s Bankatwa has become Bihar’s first block, where the entire eligible population above 18 has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, officials said.

District magistrate Shirsat Kapil Ashok said that except for children and migrant workers, the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been given to the entire population.

A team of vaccinators has administered the first dose to 52,500 people above 18 of a total population of 116,863 in over two months.

Ashok said the district administration has been keeping an eye on migrant workers and other non-residents of Bankatwa block. “They will be given vaccines as and when they come. In the meantime, they are being also tracked and efforts are on to ensure that they get vaccinated in whichever part of the country they are.”

The vaccination drive started on January 30. “We came across many villagers who feared repercussions of vaccination in the form of death, fever or impotency, and hence, the vaccination drive did not yield the desired result at the outset,” said Gyan Prakash, sub-divisional magistrate.

Over 20,000 people were inoculated during a mega drive on June 21 and 22.