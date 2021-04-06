Barabanki police seize ambulance, get tech examination done

LUCKNOW The Barabanki district police on Tuesday got a technical examination done of the luxury ambulance used by Mafioso-turned-MLA Mukhtar Ansari to appear in Mohali court earlier on April 1, said additional director general (ADG), Lucknow zone, SN Sabat.

He said the names of Ansari and his aides had been added in the investigation as per the findings and statements recorded so far. The ADG himself visited Barabanki to examine the ambulance brought back from Ropar, Punjab, where it was found abandoned near a roadside eating joint on the Chandigarh-Nagal highway on Sunday evening.

He said a team of road transport office and local police had got the technical examination done of the ambulance to find out what changes had been done in it violating the norms.

He said the charges will be increased in the FIR lodged previously in this connection. Sabat said the private ambulance bearing a registration number of UP’s Barabanki was reportedly registered on the basis of a fake identity card of Mau resident Dr Alka Rai since December 2013. In the matter, the FIR was initially lodged with the city kotwali police of Barabanki district on the complaint of Barabanki assistant road transport officer (ARTO) Pankaj Singh.

Dr Rai, the owner of a private hospital in Mau, had informed the police that she had no connection with Barabanki and had never set up any hospital there. She also claimed to have no idea how the ambulance was registered in her name in Barabanki. Earlier, the team had examined her signatures and matched them with those on the registration documents of the ambulance.