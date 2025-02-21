Bareilly man sells enemy property of Pak citizen brother, case filed

A case has been registered in Bareilly against a man for allegedly selling enemy property registered in the name of his brother, who migrated to Pakistan during Partition, informed Baradari police station house officer (SHO) Dhananjay Pandey on Thursday. For representation only

As per the information, Mohammad Aslam, who migrated to Pakistan during partition, had his enemy property allegedly sold by his brother, Chanda Mian, with the help of other family members. Following a complaint filed with Inspector General (Bareilly Range) Rakesh Singh, the Baradari police station registered a case against the accused and launched an investigation.

Speaking to HT, SHO Pandey said, “Based on the complaint received, an FIR has been registered under BNS section 318 (4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property), 336 (3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of important legal documents), and section 8 of the Enemy Property Act, 1968”.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused sold enemy property registered in the name of his brother, who is a Pakistani national. We are making efforts to apprehend the accused, who is currently absconding,” the SHO said.

Rakesh Saxena, a resident of Shreeji Tower, Civil Lines, stated in his complaint that Sultan Ahmad, the owner of house number 254 in Shahdana, had three sons: Chanda Mian, Firoz, and Aslam. During the partition, Aslam migrated to Pakistan and acquired Pakistani citizenship.

As per Indian law, the property of a Pakistani citizen is classified as enemy property and comes under government control. However, Chanda Mian allegedly concealed this fact, forged a fraudulent hibanama (gift deed), and sold the enemy property—a government asset—through a registered agreement on October 4, 2024.

According to the FIR, Chanda Mian along with his family members runs a gang involved in land grabbing and extortion. “They have no legitimate source of income, yet they lead a lavish lifestyle,” the FIR mentioned.

Following orders of the IG, the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) conducted an inquiry, which revealed that Chanda Mian, along with his family members, had sold the land. The investigation further found that the accused had deposited lakhs of rupees from the deal into his bank account as well as those of his family members.