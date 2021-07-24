Barnala synthetic drugs case: HC dismisses bail pleas of five

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday dismissed the bail pleas of five accused, including the alleged kingpin of synthetic drugs case, Krishan Kumar Arora, that the Barnala police has busted in February last year. Barnala police had registered the First Information Report (FIR) in the case under Sections 22, 25, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act , 1985 on February 25, 2020.

Initially, one Mohan Lal was apprehended on February 26, 2020 from whom the recovery of intoxicating tablets was effected. His interrogation led to a chain of arrests, including that of petitioners, and huge recoveries. The petitioners were arrested on different dates in March and September 2020.

Those whose bail has been dismissed are Hardeep Kumar, alias, Babbu; Rajinder Kumar, alias Raju; Rupesh Kumar; Tayab Qureshi, and Krishan Kumar Arora, the alleged kingpin. Police have claimed that most of the recovered drugs have been manufactured by a company, in which Arora was playing an active role.

They had argued that petitioners have been arraigned as accused on the basis of disclosure statements, which are inadmissible in evidence and most of the petitioners are chemists and possess valid licences.

The police had told court that drug money and huge quantity of contraband, which fell within the ambit of commercial quantity, have been recovered from the petitioners. According to the affidavit filed by the state, in addition to drug money of ₹1.7 crore and five vehicles, around 46 lakh prohibited tablets, capsules and injections were recovered from the 17 accused arrested in the case.

None of the accused possessed any special permission or licence, the police had told the court, adding that all the accused formed part of a gang and were working hand in glove with each other, while trafficking in commercial quantity of drugs.

Taking note of the submissions, the high court bench of justice Suvir Sehgal dismissed the bail pleas holding that petitioners are not entitled to the concession of bail during the pendency of the trial.