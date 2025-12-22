With the National Makhana Board (NMB) already established in Bihar—though its location is yet to be finalised—the Centre has entrusted Bihar Agricultural University (BAU), Sabour, Bhagalpur, with the task of expanding the cultivation of ‘Mithila Makhana’ to other states. BAU assigned task to expand makhana cultivation in other states

BAU has identified five states—Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha—for the first phase, where farmers and experts will be trained in cultivation, harvesting and processing techniques.

“In the first phase, cultivation will be initiated in these five states. High-quality seeds will be supplied and farmers will be trained not only in cultivation but also in harvesting and processing,” BAU vice-chancellor Prof D R Singh said. He added that ‘Mithila Makhana’, which has received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, would be expanded across the country in the coming years.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Horticulture under the Bihar agriculture department has initiated the implementation of the Annual Action Plan (AAP) under the NMB and convened a stakeholder ‘Manthan’ to align priorities, roles, timelines and convergence with allied schemes.

The Bihar Makhana Mulya Shrinkhla Samekan ‘Manthan’, held at Krishi Bhawan in Patna on Monday, is seen as the first step towards preparing a draft five-year roadmap (2025–31) for promotion of the entire makhana value chain.

Discussions during the Manthan focused on varietal development and R&D by RPCAU, BAU and ICAR–National Research Centre on Makhana; strengthening seed systems through farmer producer organisations (FPOs); area expansion through pond and field systems; and demonstrations via Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs). Sources said the draft roadmap is likely to be finalised in January next year after further consultations.

BAU presents AAP for NMB

While presenting the AAP for the NMB at Krishi Bhawan, BAU highlighted mechanisation of harvesting and processing, value addition, productivity enhancement and climate resilience through improved varieties. It also stressed strengthening scientific infrastructure at Bhola Paswan Shastri Agricultural College (BPSAC), Purnea, the state’s nodal centre for makhana.

The plan emphasised creation of a quality-assured seed system, expansion of cultivation by converting suitable water bodies and low-lying fields, modernisation of post-harvest processing, and adherence to food safety and quality standards.

Issues related to processing, packaging, branding, marketing, export readiness and APEDA linkages—along with convergence with schemes such as Jeevika, PMKSY, NHB and the National Makhana Mission—were also discussed. Strengthening the GI branding of ‘Mithila Makhana’ to enhance domestic and export market access was stressed.

“BPSAC, a unit of BAU, Sabour, was declared a ‘Centre of Excellence’ during the fourth agriculture roadmap (2023–28). Sabour Makhana-1, a high-yielding variety developed at BPSAC in 2016 and notified in 2019, has played a key role in revolutionising makhana production,” said Dr Anil Kumar, principal investigator of the Makhana Research Project at BPSAC.

Women-led FPCs

Director (Research), BAU, Sabour, Dr Anil Kumar Singh said seven women-led farmer producer companies (FPCs) for makhana have been established and nurtured by BPSAC—located in Purnea, Katihar, Kishanganj, Araria, Saharsa, Supaul and Madhepura—to strengthen collective procurement, production, processing and marketing. One more FPC in Sitamarhi is under process.

At present, makhana is cultivated over around 40,000 hectares in Bihar, which is expected to expand to more than 1.75 lakh hectares within five years following the establishment of the NMB. Seed production is projected to cross 50,000 quintals through BPSAC, KVKs and women-led FPOs during this period.

Currently, Bihar accounts for about 70% of the country’s total makhana production, with nearly 90% concentrated in Purnea, Katihar, Araria, Kishanganj, Saharsa, Madhepura, Supaul and Khagaria districts.

