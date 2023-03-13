‘Bharat Gaurav Yatra’ scheme: IRCTC to launch 5 trains specially designed for pilgrims

LUCKNOW In a bid to increase its revenue through religious tourism, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will soon launch five special trains, specifically designed for religious pilgrimage. According to IRCTC, the coaches in these trains have been designed in keeping with the convenience of the pilgrims. The coaches will have enough space to hold bhajan, kirtan, and even host langar. Coaches will have space to hold bhajan, kirtan, and even host langar (Representational photo)

“In the first phase, on the proposal of IRCTC, five new special trains with 14 coaches have been designed. The trains are being manufactured at the coach factory in Raebareli on the orders of the ministry of railways. The development comes under the Prime Minister’s dream project of ‘Bharat Gaurav Yatra,” said Ajit Kumar Sinha, chief regional manager, IRCTC.

He added, “The first rake of the new tourist train will be ready by March 25. Its trial run will start on April 1. Similarly, the trial run for the first Bharat Gaurav Yatra will be done on the Amritsar route with the new train on April 5. The target will be to conduct two religious journeys every month,” he added.

According to the railways, the Bharat Gaurav Yatra scheme is the concept of operating tourist trains on theme-based circuits. The journeys undertaken on these trains are on the diverse circuits which are offered in the form of tour packages. Services like off-board travel and excursions by buses, stay-at hotels, tour guides, meals, travel insurance, etc are provided along with comfortable train journeys and allied onboard services.

Facilities on-board

There will be sleeper class, second AC, and premium class coaches.

1,000 devotees will be able to travel at a time.

Three western and an Indian toilet in each coach.

All types of mobile chargers.

Food to be cooked in a pantry car. No use of cylinders.