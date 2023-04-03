Home / Cities / Others / Bharatiya Awam Party burns Mamata’s effigy, demand dismissal of WB govt

Bharatiya Awam Party burns Mamata’s effigy, demand dismissal of WB govt

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 03, 2023 01:03 AM IST

Workers of Bharatiya Awam Party on Sunday burnt the effigy of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at Munshi Premchand Smriti gate, Lamhi, Varanasi to protest against the incident of stone pelting on Ram Navami procession in Howrah, West Bengal and violence that erupted thereafter.

The workers of Bharatiya Awam Party staging protest in Varanasi on Sunday. (HT)
The incident took place on Thursday.

The workers alleged that it was a planned attack on the ‘Sanatan culture’ by the infiltrators and the Rohingya were indulged in the violence.

National president of Bharatiya Awam Party, Najma Parveen, alleged that no action was taken against the people who pelted stone on the procession. The Bharatiya Awam Party members will meet the Union home minister demanding dismissal of the West Bengal government, she said.

She alleged that the infiltrators and Rohingya were indulged in the violence.

National vice president of the Party Gyan Prakash said that strict action should be taken against the accused.

Nazneen Ansari, Devendra Nath Singh, Anil Kumar Pandey, Ajay Kumar Singh, OP Singh, Sunita Srivastava, Jai Pratap Singh, Pyare Lal, Suraj Kumar, Ramajshray, Vicky, Aryan, Ashish, Dinanath, Rohit, Shlok, and Nitish were present.

