BHU admissions: Registration process for UG programmes begins today

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Jun 06, 2023 05:28 PM IST

Banaras Hindu University to begin registration for undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2023-24 from Wednesday. Registration process to remain open till June 26.

The Banaras Hindu University is all set to begin the registration process for undergraduate programmes for the academic session 2023-24 from Wednesday.

The BHU campus in Varanasi (HT File Photo)
The BHU campus in Varanasi (HT File Photo)

The admission portal of the university is ready for starting the process for various programmes across institutes and faculties. Interested candidates who have appeared in the CUET 2023 conducted by NTA and are eligible for admission, can register themselves by paying the requisite fee.

The candidates are required to visit the admission portal www.bhuonline.in and click on the registration link ‘Under Graduate Programme (UET) Registration’. To check the relevant details, applicants should carefully read the BHU Information Bulletin 2023 available on the web portal before proceeding.

For the benefit of applicants, a help video entitled ‘How to Register for Admission in BHU’ has also been put on https://bhuonline.in/. Helpline numbers and emails have also been given for their benefit.

Prof Rakesh Raman, chairman, central admission committee of the university, informed that the registration process will remain open till 11.59PM on June 26. Registration for postgraduate programmes will begin from early next week, he said.

Topics
registration process
