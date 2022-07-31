BHU undertakes administrative reform process
Striving to achieve academic and research excellence, the Banaras Hindu University has undertaken a massive exercise to fine-tune the university administration.
Vice-chancellor prof Sudhir K Jain has constituted a three-member administrative reforms committee comprising senior and seasoned former bureaucrats of the government of India, to suggest ways for making complex administrative and functional structures simple, efficient and practical. The committee, chaired by Pawan Agrawal, former secretary, government of India, has Parag Prakash, former deputy comptroller & auditor general, government of India, and R D Sahai, former joint secretary, ministry of education, government of India, as members. Dr Sunita Chandra, joint registrar, BHU, is the secretary of the committee, said BHU public relations officer Dr Rajesh Singh.
The committee interacted with various stakeholders including the directors of institutes, deans of faculties, senior functionaries of the university, administrative and financial heads and officers, faculty members, Ph D scholars and students and representatives of BHU schools. Members of the committee sought to understand the challenges and obstacles in the smooth administrative and financial functioning of BHU and discussed possible solutions, the statement read.
The committee will review the structure and functioning of the administrative machinery of the university and will suggest measures to improve its responsiveness and efficiency. It will revisit and redefine the roles of different departments of the university in administrative and financial matters. It will also suggest measures for coordinated functioning of various departments, reducing delays and disposing of matters within stipulated timeline, increasing efficiency and accountability and bringing fiscal prudence, discipline and transparency.
The vice-chancellor, prof Jain has reiterated the need to have a robust and responsive administrative structure of the university in order to save time and efforts of faculty and students which may otherwise be used for achieving academic and research excellence. The exercise of bringing in administrative reforms in Banaras Hindu University is a significant move in this regard.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
