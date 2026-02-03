Kokrajhar , The queen mother of Bhutan, Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, was on Tuesday conferred the 22nd Upendra Nath Brahma 'Soldier of Humanity' Award, 2025, at Kokrajhar in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region , an official statement said. Bhutan's queen mother honoured with 'Soldier of Humanity' Award in Assam

She was presented with the award in recognition of her exemplary humanitarian services and compassionate leadership.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, speaking at the award ceremony at the Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium, Bodoland University in Kokrajhar, said the presence of the queen mother, the first wife of former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck, elevated the significance of the event and termed it a privilege to welcome her on behalf of the people of the state.

He also said that presentation of the award to her was a "perfect tribute to the personality who has been steadfast in her mission of humanitarian service and championing the cause of human dignity".

Acharya maintained that her contributions in social welfare, cultural preservation, women empowerment and compassionate leadership embody the true spirit of the 'Soldier of Humanity' honour.

He added that the award also symbolises the deep, historic and enduring ties between India and Bhutan, with Assam in the centre.

Acharya noted that the 'Soldier of Humanity' Award is dedicated to the ideals and philosophy of 'Bodofa' Upendra Nath Brahma, whose life was rooted in sacrifice, courage and service to humanity.

Highlighting Bodofa's contribution to the society, the governor said that despite severe economic challenges, he emerged as a distinguished leader and devoted his life to social justice, human rights and inclusive development.

Acharya commended the Upendra Nath Brahma Trust, established in 1999, for carrying forward Bodofa's ideals with dedication and sensitivity, particularly its continued efforts towards the uplift of the marginalised and underprivileged sections of society.

Governor of Gelephu Mindfulness City, Lotay Tshering, Assam minister U G Brahma, Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council, Hagrama Mohilary, former CEM of BTC, Pramod Boro, and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.