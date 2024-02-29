Bihar: Child dies of Covid in Rohtas

A four-year-old boy has died of Covid in Bihar’s Rohtas district, doctors said. A health worker collects swab for Covid tests in Patna during the pandemic. (HT)

The boy lived in Delhi where his father worked with a company. The family had come to participate in a marriage ceremony at their native village Torni under Kargahar police station of Rohtas district about five days back, officials said.

The boy fell ill and his condition started deteriorating. “His family brought him to Sadar Hospital at Sasaram,” civil surgeon Dr KN Tiwary said, adding that doctors referred him to a higher medical facility in view of his serious condition.

“He was admitted to Narayan Medical College and Hospital at Jamuhar, where he was found Covid positive in RTPCR test, and died during treatment on Wednesday,” Dr Tiwary said.

The doctors and staff at the community health centre at Kargahar have been directed to test the family members and relatives who had come in contact of the child, the civil surgeon said, adding that a medical team has also been sent to the village for Covid testing.