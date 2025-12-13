A fertiliser shop owner was murdered with a sharp weapon on Friday night in Bhojpur district, police said. Bihar: Fertiliser shop owner killed in Bhojpur

Police further said that the incident occurred in a field at Musahar Toli in Yadopur village under the jurisdiction of Tiyar police station.

Upon receiving information, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Tiyar police station, Rajiv Ranjan, along with police personnel, rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. A team of forensic experts was also pressed into service to collect evidence from the crime scene.

The victim was identified as Parmatma Singh (42), son of Siddhnath Singh, a resident of Ward No. 15 of Yadopur village under the Tiyar police station area.

The victim’s younger brother, Atma Singh, said Parmatma returned home from his shop on Friday evening and later left the house around 9.30 pm but did not return. He added that there had been a dispute earlier, which was subsequently resolved.

On Saturday morning, local villagers informed the family that Parmatma’s body was lying in a field at Musahar Toli. The family members rushed to the spot and informed the local police.