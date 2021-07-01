Home / Cities / Others / Bihar: Four held in liquor haul
Bihar: Four held in liquor haul

The Bettiah police have arrested four persons and seized over 4,000 liters of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from two separate places in West Champaran, police said on Thursday
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 10:05 PM IST

Upendra Nath Verma, superintendent of police, Bettiah, said the seizure includes IMFL consignment from a truck which overturned near Manuwapul police outpost. “The consignment, being brought from Uttar Pradesh, was to be delivered at Chapra,” said SP Verma.

