Bihar: Four held in liquor haul
The Bettiah police have arrested four persons and seized over 4,000 liters of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) from two separate places in West Champaran, police said on Thursday.
Upendra Nath Verma, superintendent of police, Bettiah, said the seizure includes IMFL consignment from a truck which overturned near Manuwapul police outpost. “The consignment, being brought from Uttar Pradesh, was to be delivered at Chapra,” said SP Verma.
