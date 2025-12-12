Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan paid homage to Lord Buddha on the final day of chanting the sacred Buddhist text Tipitaka under the 20th International Tipitaka Chanting Ceremony at Bodh Gaya on Friday. Bihar governor pays homage to Lord Buddha at Bodh Gaya

Speaking as the chief guest, the Governor said Buddha’s teachings promote peace and harmony, connect people, and strengthen bonds between nations. “The Tipitaka, containing the teachings of the Buddha, remains one of the world’s most revered spiritual, literary, and philosophical treasures, representing the intellectual and cultural essence of ancient India,” he added.

Gaya District Magistrate Shashank Subhankar, chairman of the Bodhgaya Temple Management Committee (BTMC), welcomed the Governor.

This year’s ceremony, held from December 2 to 13, marked a significant milestone as, for the first time since its inception in 2006, it was organized collectively by 17 Indian Buddhist communities.

According to BTMC Secretary Mahashweta Maharathi, over 20,000 monks, nuns, and devotees from around the world participated in chanting the Tipitaka at Mahabodhi Temple under the sacred Bodhi Tree, where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment.

The ceremony will conclude with a commemorative walk from Jethian Valley to the bamboo grove of Venuvana in Rajgir on Saturday, Maharathi added.

