Bihar: Triveniganj Nagar Parishad chairperson alleged to be Nepali citizen, name ‘deleted’ from post-SIR voter rolls

In a complaint lodged by ex-pramukh Triveniganj block Yogendra Yadav, a resident of Triveniganj Nagar Parishad in Supaul, and the subsequent investigation by the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) has revealed that one woman from Nepal, Sangita Kumari, 41, allegedly stayed in Bihar for years, became a government teacher and even was elected as chairperson of the Triveniganj Nagar Parishad in Supaul district. Sangeeta Kumari Yadav, the chairperson of Triveniganj Nagar Parishad in Supaul district of Bihar (HT Photo)

She continues to serve in her post.

Yogendra Yadav whose wife Geeta Devi is vice-chairperson of the same Nagar Parishad alleged that Sangita Kumari not only used “forged” academic certificates to get the job but was also later elected chairperson of the Nagar Parishad “despite not being a citizen of India” which was proven by her deletion from the final SIR rolls of Bihar in September last year as she couldn’t furnish the required documents to back her Indian citizenship.

Prior to Yadav’s complaint, an RTI activist pursued the “record” of the chairperson as it became known in the area that she was deleted from the electoral rolls.

Anil Kumar Singh, RTI activist, obtained her documents by using RTI.

“I was shocked to know that the Nagar Parishad chairperson was not a ‘citizen of India’. This prompted me to raise the issue and I filed an RTI. The documents exposed that she had ‘forged’ her academic certificates to become a teacher and also that she had used “similar forgery” with which she obtained an OBC certificate.

He said that later he came to know by using RTI that the woman also served as a government school teacher by using “forged” documents. It was based on these documents that Yadav filed the complaint with the Panchayati Raj department that set up a probe by the SDO.

RTI activist Anil Kumar Singh alleged Kumari, who served as a government teacher in Primary School, Pahalwana under Triveniganj block for more than seven years and then contested successfully for the post of chairperson of the Triveniganj Nagar Parishad in 2022, had used “forged” documents to get selected and elected to both the posts.

Singh also produced documents exposing forgery committed by Kumari and claimed that the certificate she produced to get the government teacher job was in the name of a woman of the same name from the neighbouring Madhubani district. “She produced the academic documents of Sangita Kumari, daughter of Mahendra Yadav, who is also a teacher in a primary school at Khajauli block in Madhubani district as her own,” Singh alleged.

The SDO report, according to officials in the Panchayati Raj department, found that the woman Sangita Kumari is daughter of Surait Yadav, a resident of Inarva under Saptari district of Nepal. She got married to Bijendra Yadav, ex-mukhiya of Latauna under Triveniganj in Bihar’s Supaul.

Shockingly, Kumari in her documents showed Bijendra Yadav as her father when she applied and finally got the OBC certificate that was issued by the Triveniganj circle office.

When contacted by HT, Abhishek Kumar, SDO of Triveniganj, said, “We have submitted the report with the district Panchayati Raj officer and he is the right person to take any decision to send it to higher authorities.”

He, however, didn’t reveal anything about the probe report.

The SDO happens to be the Returning Officer (RO) at the sub-divisional level.

But the Block Development Officer (BDO), Abhinav Bharti, told HT that as per complaint and documents attached with the complaint, Kumari failed to submit her citizenship during the SIR exercise and that’s why her name has been mentioned as “Deleted” in the final SIR draft of Bihar.

He added that the SDO report in this connection has been forwarded to the district-level officer. But DM Sawan Kumar told HT over phone “I have heard of it but no paper in this regard has come to me.”

District Panchayati Raj officer (DPRO) Gayanad Yadav told HT over phone, “This is a pan-Bihar problem and if such issues (Related to SIR) come to us, we’ll send it to SEC (state election commission) through DM.”

A senior official in the State Election Commission (SEC) said that the matter has come before the state poll panel and further proceedings are going on in the case. “There has been a complaint (about the Triveniganj Nagar Parishad chairperson) and the matter has come before the panel. It is being looked into,” said the officer.

Kumari, a ‘Nepalese national’, got married to Bijendra Yadav in 2005. “Soon after marriage her name was added to the electoral roll and in 2015 she was selected as government school teacher,” her husband told HT over phone. He said, “My wife has written to the DM for inclusion of the name in the electoral roll.” He however admitted that the chairperson must be a voter within the jurisdiction of the Nagar Parishad.”

He denied forgery in the academic certificates of her wife and said that apart from studying in Nepal, she also studied in Bihar after marriage.

He said that the RTI and the subsequent complaint against his wife with the Panchayati Raj department is merely part of a political smear campaign so that her name is tarnished and she is ousted from her chair.

Meanwhile, Sangeeta Kumari, while talking to HT over phone, vehemently denied allegations against her. “I dare the RTI activist to go to the court where everything will come out clearly. I have been elected by the people and my prime duty is to serve them and I will continue with my duty.”