Bijnor farmer shot dead, body found on tractor

A 50-year-old farmer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bijnor’s Chandpur police station area. His blood-soaked body was found slumped over the driver’s seat of his tractor late on Wednesday night, approximately 2.5 km away from his village, said police on Thursday. Chandpur SHO Sudhir Panwar said the body was sent for post-mortem around 5 am on Thursday after completion of inquest proceedings. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The motive behind the murder remains unclear, and police teams are investigating the case to identify and arrest the suspects, said Chandpur station house officer (SHO) Sudhir Panwar.

The deceased has been identified as Vijaypal Singh, a resident of Kelanpur village. The family had suffered another tragedy just three months ago, when Singh’s younger son died in a road accident. His elder son, Mohit Kumar, 25, is serving with the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and is currently posted in Lucknow.

According to family members, Singh left home at 4 pm on Wednesday to plough his fields. When he failed to return by 7 pm, his wife, Geeta, called him several times, but he did not answer. Relatives and villagers launched a search, eventually finding his tractor on the Kelanpur-Rampur Nazrana link road between midnight and 1 am. Singh was found dead on the tractor seat with multiple gunshot wounds, triggering fear and tension in the area.

Investigators said the attackers fired three rounds, two of which hit Singh in the chest and abdomen. A third bullet was found near the tractor. Upon receiving information, local police along with a specialised forensic field unit rushed to the spot to secure the crime scene and

Kelanpur village pradhan Chaudhary Sanjiv said police were informed immediately after the body was found. The family will file a written complaint once Singh’s elder son arrives from his posting in Lucknow.

Chandpur station house officer (SHO) Sudhir Panwar said the body was sent for post-mortem around 5 am on Thursday after completion of inquest proceedings. He said the motive behind the murder was yet to be established and police teams were probing all possible angles to identify and arrest the accused.