Odisha local BJP leader critical after miscreants hack him during morning walk

Apr 11, 2023

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Odisha’s Balasore district was critically injured after two bike-borne miscreants hacked him with a billhook when he was out for a morning walk on Tuesday, police said.

Police suspect that the local BJP leader could have been attacked either over business or political reasons. (Representative Image)

Police officials said Lokanath Rout, the the vice-president of the local BJP unit, the miscreants came from behind and hacked him just near Soro police station.

Locals rushed him to the Soro community health centre but he was shifted to the Balasore district headquarter hospital after his condition deteriorated.

Police suspect that Rout could have been attacked either over business or political reasons. He was earlier with the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and he owns a bus and a rice mill.

Rout’s wife is a current councillor from the BJP in the local municipality.

