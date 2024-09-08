 BJP leader’s gunner dies from accidental carbine discharge in Jaunpur - Hindustan Times
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi
BJP leader’s gunner dies from accidental carbine discharge in Jaunpur

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Sep 09, 2024 05:20 AM IST

The gunner, identified as constable Ratnesh Prajapati, was a resident of Mau district and was part of the security team assigned to BJP leader Manoj Singh

A gunner deployed for the security of BJP leader Manoj Singh died from a bullet injury to his head after an accidental discharge of his service carbine during cleaning at the leader’s farmhouse in Barsathi, Jaunpur district, on Sunday morning, police said.

For representation only (File)
For representation only (File)

The gunner, identified as constable Ratnesh Prajapati, was a resident of Mau district and was part of the security team assigned to BJP leader Manoj Singh, who resides in Baburi village under Barsathi police station in Jaunpur.

According to the police, Ratnesh was cleaning his carbine at Singh’s farmhouse when the firearm accidentally discharged, causing a fatal injury to his head. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but the doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police officers arrived at the scene to begin their investigation.

Superintendent of police (Rural) Shailendra Singh reported that two constables, Ratnesh Prajapati and Rajat Pandey, were assigned to Manoj Singh’s security. At around 6 am, Manoj Singh’s cook, Avnish Shukla, along with Rajat Pandey, reported that Ratnesh had been injured while cleaning his weapon after a shot was accidentally fired. The people present at the farmhouse quickly took Ratnesh to the district hospital.

The police have informed Ratnesh’s family, and further investigation is underway.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
