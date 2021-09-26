BJP MP manhandled during Congress-BJP clash in Pratapgarh

PRAYAGRAJ: Several people were injured as Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers came to blows during the Gareeb Kalyan Mela held at Sangipur development block auditorium in Pratapgarh district on Saturday. BJP MP Sangamlal Gupta was also allegedly attacked by supporters of Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and his daughter Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’, who is MLA from Rampur Khas. The MP was rescued by police and escorted to a safe place. Congress leader Pramod Tiwari was also manhandled and Aradhna Mishra’s mobile was lost in the melee.

Later, on the complaint of MP Sangam Lal Gupta, a named FIR was registered against 27 people, including Congress leader Pramod Tiwari, his daughter and MLA Aradhana Mishra, block pramukh of Sangipur Bablu Singh and 50 unidentified people under relevant sections of IPC for rioting armed with deadly weapons, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt and endangering human life or personal safety of others etc. Further investigation was underway, said SHO of Lalganj police station Kamlesh Kumar Pal.

Eye witnesses claimed that the two leaders pushed and shoved each other. The BJP MP’s vehicle also got damaged during the ruckus, a clipping of which went viral on social media.

According to reports, BJP MP Sangamlal Gupta was invited as the chief guest at the Mela. He was to reach the block at 1 am but was late. Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari and Aradhna Mishra ‘Mona’ reached the Mela venue at around 2 am. A few minutes later, the BJP MP also arrived, leading to tension among Congress and BJP workers.

After a heated argument, both groups attacked each other. Police somehow restored order and escorted Gupta (whose clothes were torn in the clash) out. However, in a video which went viral, it can be seen that some people chased his vehicle and damaged it. The programme was also suspended following the chaos. Heavy force reached the spot and controlled the situation.

BJP MP Sangamlal Gupta said Congress workers assaulted him and tore his clothes. “I had gone to attend the government programme where armed assailants, around 60 in number, were already present in a pre-planned manner. They first attacked SHO Sangipur and then assaulted me when I objected. I received injuries and was rescued by security personnel. The attackers damaged my vehicle and chased and assaulted BJP workers with me,” the MP complained.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Pramod Tiwari blamed the BJP leaders and their supporters for the incident. He said that the BJP leaders did not believe in democracy as they were intoxicated with power. Police brutally thrashed Congress workers, Tiwari added.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said instructions had been issued to take action against those involved in the attack on BJP MP Sangamlal Gupta.

Circle officer Jagmohan said the incident would be investigated. Force had been deployed in view of tension in the area, he added.