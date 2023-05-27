Assam BJP youth wing leader arrested in fake currency smuggling case

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing leader has been arrested in connection with the smuggling of fake currency notes from Assam’s Nagaon district, police said. BJP youth wing leader Amir Hussain (HT Photo/Sourced)

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led BJP is the ruling party in the northeastern state.

Police said that BJP youth wing leader Amir Hussain was arrested from Rupohihat area on Friday night during a raid conducted by Nagaon police in the crackdown against Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN).

It was also found that Hussain was involved in the counterfeit money trade for several years. Following the arrest, a raid was conducted at Hussain’s residence in which currency printing machine and substantial amount of fake notes were recovered, said police.

Police said they are interrogating Hussain and further probe into the matter has been launched. “We are questioning him to uncover potential additional connections or networks related to the counterfeit money operation in the district and surrounding areas,” said police.

Nagaon police recently launched operations against fake gold and fake currency racket running across the state following the death of sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha. On Friday night, three persons were arrested by a team of the Nagaon police with fake gold in Hojai.

In another, BJP’s Kishan Morcha leader Moon Ingtipi was arrested on Thursday in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district for looting various people to the tune of ₹9.52 crore in the name of providing government jobs.

Recently, North Lakhimpur‘s superintendent of police (SP) Anand Mishra took a significant step by introducing a complaint helpline number (6000815799) to tackle the menace of fake gold and counterfeit currency in the state.

