 BJP's Allahabad seat nominee owns assets worth ₹29 crore
May 02, 2024
New Delhi
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 02, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Neeraj, who entered the political arena after resigning from the post of additional advocate general, has movable assets worth ₹3,02,00,443 and immovable assets worth ₹26,20,00,000.

BJP candidate from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat Neeraj Tripathi has movable and immovable assets worth 29 crore. Neeraj Tripathi, who is contesting the elections for the first time, has given details of his and wife Kavita Yadav Tripathi’s assets in the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers on Wednesday.

BJP's Allahabad seat nominee owns assets worth ₹29 crore
Neeraj, who entered the political arena after resigning from the post of additional advocate general, has movable assets worth 3,02,00,443 and immovable assets worth 26,20,00,000. He also has liabilities of 30,87,631. The current price of his bungalow situated on Lohia Marg is 24 crore. There are also flats in Lucknow, Kaushambi and Ghaziabad. Neeraj also owns a pistol worth 1 lakh purchased in 2010 and a repeater gun worth 72,000 purchased in 2021. He also has two SUVs.

His wife Kavita Yadav Tripathi has movable assets worth 8,09,20,006 and immovable assets worth 6,34,00,000. She also has liabilities worth 24,70,205. Kavita also owns jewelery worth more than 6 crores including gold jewelery worth 5.65 crore and a diamond sets worth more than 41 lakh.

New Delhi 0C
May 02, 2024
