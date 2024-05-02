BJP candidate from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat Neeraj Tripathi has movable and immovable assets worth ₹29 crore. Neeraj Tripathi, who is contesting the elections for the first time, has given details of his and wife Kavita Yadav Tripathi’s assets in the affidavit filed along with his nomination papers on Wednesday. BJP’s Allahabad seat nominee owns assets worth ₹ 29 crore (ht)

Neeraj, who entered the political arena after resigning from the post of additional advocate general, has movable assets worth ₹3,02,00,443 and immovable assets worth ₹26,20,00,000. He also has liabilities of ₹30,87,631. The current price of his bungalow situated on Lohia Marg is ₹24 crore. There are also flats in Lucknow, Kaushambi and Ghaziabad. Neeraj also owns a pistol worth ₹1 lakh purchased in 2010 and a repeater gun worth ₹72,000 purchased in 2021. He also has two SUVs.

His wife Kavita Yadav Tripathi has movable assets worth ₹8,09,20,006 and immovable assets worth ₹6,34,00,000. She also has liabilities worth ₹24,70,205. Kavita also owns jewelery worth more than ₹6 crores including gold jewelery worth ₹5.65 crore and a diamond sets worth more than ₹41 lakh.