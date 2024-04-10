 BKU has allied with farmers not political parties: Tikait - Hindustan Times
BKU has allied with farmers not political parties: Tikait

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Apr 10, 2024 07:49 PM IST

Tikait was responding to a media question in Deoria regarding Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary dumping INDIA alliance and joining the NDA bloc

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday evening that the party had forged an alliance with farmers not political parties, and in the coming Lok Sabha election, it will not support any political party.

BKU president Rakesh Tikait (HT File Photo)
Tikait was responding to a media question in Deoria regarding Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary dumping INDIA alliance and joining the NDA bloc. Tikait said it would not influence the ongoing farmers’ movement for MSP.

Tikait was on his way to Salimpur and was welcomed by BKU workers at Subhash crossing, where he garlanded the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

In his interaction with the media, Tikait said that he was not pleased with the manifesto of the Congress party as the basic issue of farmers was pushed back. He said BKU was fighting for the demands of farmers.

Responding to a question over jail to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tikait said that jail was like the annual examination for political leaders and leaders of opposition parties. He said only the Jat community support would ensure victory of BJP on most seats in western Uttar Pradesh, and the support of every community was necessary for formation of government.

Abdur Rahman

