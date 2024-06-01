Blaze at auto parts factory in Udyog Vihar, doused

Gurugram: A fire broke out at a private automobile manufacturing unit in Udyog Vihar on Friday morning. Four fire tenders were sent to the spot and it took 20 firefighters almost three hours to douse the blaze, police said. Firefighters trying to control the fire in an auto parts manufacturing factory in Udyog Vihar in Gurugram on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Fire officials said that prima facie it seems the fire broke out due to a short circuit, adding that no casualties were reported. They added that at least 10 fire incidents were reported in the last 24 hours from different locations.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at about 10am and quickly spread throughout the factory. The fire department dispatched at least four fire engines to the spot to control the fire. This is the second such incident in as many days in the area. On Thursday evening, a massive fire broke out in a cloth manufacturing factory in Sector 8 of Manesar.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana Fire Services, who also holds the charge of deputy director (technical) of the fire station at Sector 29, said that they had received a call at 10.20am and within a few minutes the fire tenders were dispatched. “The fire broke out on the first floor of the unit and it took at least three hours of intense effort to douse it and bring the situation under control. The fire destroyed the machines, materials, and panels on the first floor. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the reasons behind the blaze,” he said.

Kalra said no casualty was reported from any of the places. “The fire has caused substantial disruption to their operations and the extent of the damage to the factory and its goods is being assessed,” he said.

The fire officials said they had received at least 20 calls every day for the last one week and had directed all teams to be on alert. “The situation is the same every year. The fire tenders don’t get any respite in the month of June and July,” he said.