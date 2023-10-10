Body of 13-year-old girl found, mother alleges murder

A 13-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a village under Tikunia Kotwali area here on Monday. (Pic for representation)

Her body with injury marks on an eye and leg was found lying in a sugarcane field. Her mother has alleged that her daughter was murdered. The victim girl was reported missing since Sunday when she had gone to attend her classes in a local ‘madarsa’.A missing report had been lodged, said the Tikunia kotwali police.

Kheri SP Ganesh Prasad Saha, deputy SP Rajesh Kumar and crime branch team rushed to the spot and inspected the scene of crime. SP also talked to members of the aggrieved family and assured them of working out the case as soon as possible.

He told the media persons that three police teams comprising crime branch, SOG and surveillance under deputy SP have been formed to work out the 13-year-old girl’s death. He added that injury marks were detected on the girl’s body and it has been sent for postmortem examination to know the exact cause of death.

Tikunia kotwali incharge Nirbhay Singh said further action would be taken after the postmortem report is received.

