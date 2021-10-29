Home / Cities / Others / Boy hit by police vehicle battles for life
Boy hit by police vehicle battles for life

Villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the boy, who has been rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 10:05 PM IST
By Avinash Kumar

PATNA A minor boy was grievously injured after being hit by a police patrol vehicle in Bihar’s Nalanda district on Friday, police said.

The boy, Vijay Kumar, was on his way to attend a coaching class at Islampur when a police jeep, allegedly being driven by trainee sub-inspector Nishu Kumar, hit him on the Murgawan Raod and then turned turtle.

Villagers rushed to the spot and rescued the boy, who has been rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Nishu Kumar is posted at Islampur police station and was learning to drive the vehicle during patrolling, sources said.

Chandrasekhar Singh, station house officer of Islampur police station, said action would be taken against the trainee sub-inspector and the police would bear expenses of the treatment of injured person.

