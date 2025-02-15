BrahMos manufacturing to begin in Lucknow by May-June: Rajnath

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday announced that manufacturing of the BrahMos Missile will begin in Lucknow by May-June 2025. Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh, road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration ceremony of two flyovers of four lanes costing 588 crores and 114 other development schemes at Vikas nagar mini stadium in Lucknow on Friday. (Deepak Gupta/ Hindustan Times)

He also said the expansion of Lucknow Metro from Charbagh to Vasant Kunj in the state capital is expected to get the Centre’s nod soon. Lucknow airport is being developed to enhance international flight services, he added.

Rajnath Singh was speaking at a programme in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari following the launch of various development projects worth ₹1,028 crore here on Friday.

Singh had laid the foundation stone of the defence technology and test centre and Brahmos Manufacturing Centre on December 26, 2021. The BrahMos Missile manufacturing centre is one of the key projects of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor being set up in Lucknow. It is set to be a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh’s industrial growth.

Singh said Uttar Pradesh is witnessing unprecedented development under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and efforts are under way to transform Lucknow into a global investment hub with world-class infrastructure.

“In a recent international survey, Lucknow has been included among the fastest-growing cities in the world, with rapidly increasing land prices,” he said.

About the expansion of Lucknow Metro, he said the Charbagh to Vasant Kunj project, expected to receive approval soon, would improve traffic flow in the city.

He said multiple flyovers are also being constructed. “A four-lane flyover from Polytechnic Chauraha to Munshipulia, built at a cost of ₹170 crore, and another flyover from Indira Nagar to Khurramnagar, constructed at ₹270 crore, have been inaugurated (on Friday). Additionally, ₹45 crore has been approved for the construction of a service road near Amar Shaheed Path,” he said.

Singh recalled the contributions of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to development.

The defence minister said concrete steps have been taken to develop urban and rural infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh in line with his vision. He also said there was a significant increase in urban infrastructure investment. While only ₹1.78 lakh crore was spent in this sector between 2004 and 2014, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, from 2014 to 2024, the investment has surged to ₹28.52 lakh crore, he added.

Rajnath Singh said the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway is being constructed rapidly, which will reduce travel time between the two cities to just 40 minutes. He also said Lucknow’s railway network is being upgraded significantly. The renovation of Gomti Nagar railway terminal, Alamnagar satellite station, Aishbagh and Badshahnagar railway station has been completed while the modernisation of Transport Nagar and Utraitia stations is underway.

About expansion of air connectivity, he said Lucknow airport is being upgraded to enhance international flight services. He said the airstrip would be expanded by 700 metres. Once developed, flights from Washington and Paris would be able to land there, he added.

He highlighted the surge in religious tourism following the construction of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple and development of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and said Lucknow is witnessing increased investment in real estate, the hotel industry, and healthcare. He requested Union minister Nitin Gadkari to approve additional road and infrastructure projects for Lucknow, which were granted approval.

These initiatives will be milestones in transforming Lucknow into a world-class city, he said. He expressed confidence that in the coming years, Lucknow will rank among India’s top cities, with Uttar Pradesh playing a crucial role in the country’s economic progress.